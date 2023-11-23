No. 8 Creighton takes on Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (5-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (5-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8…

Colorado State Rams (5-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (5-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays take on the Colorado State Rams in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bluejays have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Creighton is eighth in college basketball with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 6.6.

The Rams have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Colorado State is second in the MWC scoring 87.8 points per game and is shooting 55.2%.

Creighton scores 91.2 points, 21.4 more per game than the 69.8 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Creighton.

Nique Clifford is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17 points, eight assists and 1.6 steals for Colorado State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

