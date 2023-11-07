No. 8 Creighton starts season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -33.5; over/under is 139.5…

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -33.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.

Creighton finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Florida A&M went 7-22 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Rattlers averaged 58.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

