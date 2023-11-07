No. 8 Creighton starts season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays
Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -33.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.
Creighton finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.
Florida A&M went 7-22 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Rattlers averaged 58.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.
