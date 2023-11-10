No. 8 Creighton hosts North Dakota State after Alexander’s 20-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton…

North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Trey Alexander scored 20 points in Creighton’s 105-54 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Creighton went 13-2 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 5-10 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Bison gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.