No. 8 Creighton hosts Iowa following McCaffery’s 22-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12; over/under is…

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays after Patrick McCaffery scored 22 points in Iowa’s 98-67 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

Creighton went 24-13 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Iowa went 11-10 in Big Ten action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Hawkeyes averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

