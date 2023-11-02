No. 8 Creighton begins season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host…

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host the Florida A&M Rattlers for the season opener.

Creighton went 24-13 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free throw line and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

Florida A&M went 3-15 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Rattlers gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

