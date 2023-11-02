Live Radio
No. 7 Houston hosts UL Monroe in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

UL Monroe Warhawks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Houston Cougars open the season at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Houston finished 33-4 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Warhawks gave up 69.8 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

