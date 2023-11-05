No. 7 Houston hosts UL Monroe in season opener

UL Monroe Warhawks at Houston Cougars Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is 134 BOTTOM…

UL Monroe Warhawks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Houston Cougars host the UL Monroe Warhawks for the season opener.

Houston finished 33-4 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

UL Monroe went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

