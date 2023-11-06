No. 7 Houston Cougars tip off season at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks

UL Monroe Warhawks at Houston Cougars Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM…

UL Monroe Warhawks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Houston Cougars host the UL Monroe Warhawks in the season opener.

Houston finished 33-4 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

UL Monroe finished 11-21 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

