No. 7 Houston and Stetson square off in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:41 AM

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston and Stetson face off in non-conference action.

Houston went 33-4 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Stetson finished 17-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

