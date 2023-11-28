No. 7 Duke visits Arkansas after Mark’s 34-point game

Duke Blue Devils (5-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the No.…

Duke Blue Devils (5-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Tramon Mark scored 34 points in Arkansas’ 87-72 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Razorbacks are 3-1 on their home court. Arkansas averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Blue Devils play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.2.

Arkansas scores 80.7 points, 16.5 more per game than the 64.2 Duke allows. Duke averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is shooting 55.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 15.0 points for Arkansas.

Filipowski is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 12.5 points for Duke.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.