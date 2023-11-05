No. 6 UConn opens season at home against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UConn Huskies Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -24; over/under is 141…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -24; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 UConn Huskies host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the season opener.

UConn finished 31-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 39.9% from the field last season.

Northern Arizona went 3-13 on the road and 12-23 overall last season. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 47.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

