Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 6 UConn opens…

No. 6 UConn opens season at home against Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -24; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 UConn Huskies host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the season opener.

UConn finished 31-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 39.9% from the field last season.

Northern Arizona went 3-13 on the road and 12-23 overall last season. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 47.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up