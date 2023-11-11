No. 6 UConn hosts Stonehill following Zegarowski’s 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -35; over/under is…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -35; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the No. 6 UConn Huskies after Max Zegarowski scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 57-44 win against the Army Black Knights.

UConn finished 31-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 6.3 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Stonehill finished 14-17 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

