No. 6 UConn hosts Northern Arizona to begin season

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -25.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 UConn Huskies start the season at home against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

UConn went 31-8 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

Northern Arizona finished 12-23 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

