No. 6 UConn hosts Northern Arizona for season opener

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -24; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 UConn Huskies host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks for the season opener.

UConn finished 31-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 17.5 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Northern Arizona went 3-13 on the road and 12-23 overall a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 13.3 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

