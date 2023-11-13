No. 6 UConn hosts Mississippi Valley State after Newton’s 22-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in UConn’s 107-67 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

UConn went 31-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies shot 46.4% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 4-14 in SWAC play and 1-19 on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.