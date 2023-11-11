No. 6 UConn beats Stonehill College 107-67 for 19th straight nonconference victory

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill College on Saturday.

Freshman Stephon Castle had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the defending national champions, who have won 19 consecutive nonconference games, which includes last season’s run through the NCAA Tournament.

Donovan Clingan added 16 points in 17 minutes; Alex Karaban scored 15 points; and Cam Spencer added 12 for the Huskies (2-0).

Jackson Benigni had 22 points to lead Stonehill (1-2), which is in its second year of Division I basketball.

NO. 7 HOUSTON 82, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 50

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had 17 points and nine rebounds and L.J. Cryer added 15 points to lead Houston over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Cryer had 12 points in the first half, and Roberts scored 11 first-half points to drive Houston to a 14-point halftime lead.

Ja’Vier Francis scored 13 points and Emanuel Sharp had 11 points for Houston (2-0), which shot 42%, including 6 of 22 on 3-pointers. Houston forced 17 Islanders turnovers, which they converted into 19 points.

Lance-Amir Paul scored 10 points and Jordan Roberts added nine for the Islanders (1-1). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 30%, but the team was 5 of 21 on 3-pointers.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 89, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 21 points and Baylor Scheierman added 17 in Creighton second straight win to open the season.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 11 of his 13 points during a 16-0 run to open the second half that put away the Bluejays’ opponent from the Summit League.

Creighton (2-0) shot 60% from the field, made 12 of 28 3-pointers and committed just four fouls while running its record to 12-0 in the series with the Bison (2-1).

North Dakota State got 15 points from Damari Wheeler-Thomas.

