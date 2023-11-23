No. 6 Houston puts home win streak on the line against Montana

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Houston Cougars (6-0) Houston; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston hosts Montana aiming…

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Houston Cougars (6-0)

Houston; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston hosts Montana aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Cougars are 3-0 on their home court. Houston ranks second in the Big 12 with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.5.

Montana finished 17-14 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 68.2 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

