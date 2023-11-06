Pili scores 26 points as No. 5 Utah beats Mississippi Valley State 104-45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and No. 5 Utah beat Mississippi Valley State 104-45 on…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and No. 5 Utah beat Mississippi Valley State 104-45 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Gianna Kneepkins finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Utes. Lani White added 15 points. Issy Palmer chipped in 10 points and seven assists.

Pili gave the Utes an early spark with her efficient shooting. The Devilettes struggled to keep the junior forward from dominating in the paint. Pili went 7 for 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free throw line — all in the first half.

She only played 16 minutes after her eye got scratched before halftime.

“She was too big and strong for them,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said.

Jaylia Reed led Mississippi Valley State with 11 points. Leah Turner added 10 points.

The Devilettes faded as they made just eight baskets and committed 25 turnovers over the final three quarters.

“In between the first and second quarters, I just challenged our intensity and just our focus,” Roberts said. “Credit to Mississippi Valley State. They came out fearless and ready to play. They weren’t intimidated or anything like that. That’s a good lesson for us.”

Mississippi Valley State found ways to stay one step ahead of Utah during the first quarter. The Devilettes scored seven points off six Utes turnovers over the first 10 minutes while shooting 69% from the floor on the other end. Reed’s steal and layup ignited a 7-0 run that put Mississippi Valley State up 20-16 late in the first quarter.

Utah buried the Devilettes with a 24-0 second quarter run and took a 51-30 lead into halftime. Pili fueled the bulk of the decisive run with three baskets and five free throws.

The Utes built on that initial burst of momentum with hot perimeter shooting and finished with 13 made 3-pointers.

“(With) her being so dominant on the inside, they kind of had to collapse and so that obviously makes it a little more open on the wing,” Kneepkins said.

Utah built up a game-high 61-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: Early foul trouble wore down the Devilettes after a competitive start. Three starters and a key reserve all picked up two fouls apiece before the first quarter ended.

Utah: The Utes clamped down defensively in the second quarter to pull away. Utah forced six turnovers, eight missed shots, and held Mississippi Valley State scoreless over a decisive 7 1/2-minute stretch.

INJURY BUG STRIKES

Three Utah starters suffered injuries over the course of the game. Pili did not play in the second half following her eye injury. Kennedy McQueen was helped to the locker room after suffering a leg injury late in the fourth quarter. Jenna Johnson had to get stitches during the game for a busted lip.

“We gotta get healthy before Thursday,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State visits defending national champion LSU on Sunday.

Utah hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.