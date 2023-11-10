No. 5 Marquette plays Rider following Jones’ 20-point showing

Rider Broncs (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -25.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -25.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette takes on the Rider Broncs after Kam Jones scored 20 points in Marquette’s 92-70 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Marquette went 29-7 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 26.7 from beyond the arc.

Rider went 13-8 in MAAC action and 7-6 on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

