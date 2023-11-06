No. 5 Marquette opens season at home against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23.5; over/under is…

Northern Illinois Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles open the season at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Marquette finished 29-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

Northern Illinois finished 9-10 in MAC games and 7-10 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

