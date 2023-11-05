No. 5 Marquette hosts Northern Illinois in season opener

Northern Illinois Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24; over/under is…

Northern Illinois Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles host the Northern Illinois Huskies for the season opener.

Marquette went 29-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

Northern Illinois went 13-19 overall last season while going 7-10 on the road. The Huskies averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.