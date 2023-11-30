No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 UConn Huskies…

UConn Huskies (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 UConn Huskies take on the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-0 at home. Kansas has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. UConn has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

Kansas’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 24.0 more points per game (88.7) than Kansas gives up to opponents (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 67.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

Cam Spencer is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists. Tristen Newton is averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals for UConn.

