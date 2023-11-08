No. 4 Michigan State takes on Southern Indiana following Walker’s 35-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at Michigan State Spartans (0-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at Michigan State Spartans (0-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Michigan State hosts the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Tyson Walker scored 35 points in Michigan State’s 79-76 overtime loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Michigan State went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 14.6 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana went 16-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Screaming Eagles allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

