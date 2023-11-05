Live Radio
No. 4 Michigan State Spartans begin season at home against the James Madison Dukes

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

James Madison Dukes at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans start the season at home against the James Madison Dukes.

Michigan State went 12-2 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

James Madison went 8-6 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Dukes allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

