No. 4 Michigan State hosts James Madison to begin season

James Madison Dukes at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -15.5; over/under…

James Madison Dukes at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans host the James Madison Dukes for the season opener.

Michigan State finished 12-2 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.

James Madison went 22-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.