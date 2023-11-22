No. 4 Marquette plays No. 2 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) Honolulu; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -3.5; over/under is…

Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Golden Eagles have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.6.

The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Marquette averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16 points. Ighodaro is shooting 64.4% and averaging 14.8 points for Marquette.

Myles Colvin is shooting 64.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 6.2 points. Zach Edey is averaging 22 points, 10.8 rebounds and three blocks for Purdue.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.