No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks square off

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) Honolulu; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Marquette Golden…

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles will play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Marquette finished 29-7 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Kansas went 28-8 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.