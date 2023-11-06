No. 3 Purdue opens season at home against Samford

Samford Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 143.5…

Samford Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers host the Samford Bulldogs for the season opener.

Purdue finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 5.2 on fast breaks.

Samford finished 21-11 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 17.7 from the free-throw line and 27.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

