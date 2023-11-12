No. 3 Purdue hosts Xavier in non-conference matchup

Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 3…

Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 3 Purdue for a non-conference matchup.

Purdue finished 14-2 at home last season while going 29-6 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 5.2 on fast breaks.

Xavier finished 27-10 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

