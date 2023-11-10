Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
No. 3 Purdue hosts Morehead State for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -29; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue takes on Morehead State in out-of-conference play.

Purdue finished 29-6 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Boilermakers gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

Morehead State finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

