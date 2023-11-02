No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers begin season at home against the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 142…

Samford Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers open the season at home against the Samford Bulldogs.

Purdue finished 29-6 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.2% from behind the arc last season.

Samford went 21-11 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

