No. 3 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (3-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 with 49.6 points in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.8.

The Spartans are 3-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Arizona averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Keshad Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.3% for Arizona.

Tyson Walker is averaging 23 points and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 10.0 points for Michigan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.