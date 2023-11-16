No. 3 Arizona Wildcats face the Belmont Bruins on 3-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona will try…

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Wildcats take on Belmont.

Arizona finished 28-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Belmont went 14-7 in MVC play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

