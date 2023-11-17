No. 3 Arizona Wildcats face the Belmont Bruins on 3-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under is…

Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under is 171

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on Belmont.

Arizona went 28-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Wildcats averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Belmont went 7-7 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

