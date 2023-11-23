No. 3 Arizona faces No. 21 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (3-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (5-0) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5;…

Michigan State Spartans (3-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats square off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is fourth in college basketball with 22.6 assists per game led by Caleb Love averaging 4.8.

The Spartans have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 17.0 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.6.

Arizona scores 99.6 points, 38.2 more per game than the 61.4 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Keshad Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.3% for Arizona.

Tyson Walker is averaging 23 points and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 10.0 points for Michigan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.