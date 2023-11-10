No. 25 Illinois hosts Oakland in non-conference showdown

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -23.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in non-conference play.

Illinois went 20-13 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Oakland finished 5-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.