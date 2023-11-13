No. 25 Illinois hosts No. 5 Marquette after Jones’ 23-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette faces the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 95-65 victory over the Rider Broncs.

Illinois went 20-13 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Marquette went 29-7 overall last season while going 8-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.