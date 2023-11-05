No. 25 Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois to start season

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers for the season opener.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 5-13 in OVC play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

