No. 25 Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois to begin season

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -27.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini begin the season at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

