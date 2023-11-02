No. 25 Illinois begins season at home against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers for the season opener.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-12 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

