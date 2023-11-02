No. 25 Illinois begins season at home against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini
Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers for the season opener.
Illinois finished 20-13 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.
Eastern Illinois went 3-12 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
