Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 Illinois begins…

No. 25 Illinois begins season at home against Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers for the season opener.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-12 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up