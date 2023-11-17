No. 24 James Madison hosts Radford after Wooden’s 22-point game

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 James Madison faces the Radford Highlanders after Julien Wooden scored 22 points in James Madison’s 107-86 victory over the Howard Bison.

James Madison went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.0% from deep last season.

Radford finished 7-10 on the road and 21-15 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 69.3 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

