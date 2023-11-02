No. 24 Alabama hosts Morehead State in season opener

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Morehead State Eagles for the season opener.

Alabama went 31-6 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Morehead State finished 8-9 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.