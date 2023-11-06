No. 24 Alabama hosts Morehead State for season opener

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -21.5; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -21.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Morehead State Eagles for the season opener.

Alabama went 15-0 at home a season ago while going 31-6 overall. The Crimson Tide allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 37.1% from the field last season.

Morehead State finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.