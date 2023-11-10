Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 24 Alabama hosts…

No. 24 Alabama hosts Indiana State following Nelson’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -17.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Grant Nelson scored 24 points in Alabama’s 105-73 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

Alabama went 31-6 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

Indiana State finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Sycamores gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up