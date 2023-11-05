No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide begin season at home against the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Morehead State Eagles for the season opener.

Alabama finished 31-6 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 29.7 from deep.

Morehead State finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Eagles gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

