No. 23 USC Trojans and the Seton Hall Pirates square off

Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) vs. USC Trojans (3-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 USC Trojans play the Seton Hall Pirates in San Diego, California.

USC finished 22-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

