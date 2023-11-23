No. 23 USC Trojans and the Seton Hall Pirates square off

Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) vs. USC Trojans (3-1) San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under…

Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) vs. USC Trojans (3-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 USC Trojans will square off against the Seton Hall Pirates at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

USC went 22-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 19.5 from deep.

Seton Hall went 17-16 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

