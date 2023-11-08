No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on New Mexico in non-conference showdown

New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint…

New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) and New Mexico square off in non-conference action.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 16-2 at home. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 60.1 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.

New Mexico went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 5-6 on the road. The Lobos allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

