No. 23 Illinois hosts Valparaiso after Shannon’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -29.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in Illinois’ 71-64 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Valparaiso finished 11-21 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Beacons gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

