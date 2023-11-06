No. 22 Villanova starts season at home against American

American Eagles at Villanova Wildcats
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -22; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats host the American Eagles in the season opener.
Villanova went 17-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats shot 43.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
American finished 17-15 overall last season while going 9-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
